North East landlord’s surplus drops as repair costs remain challenging in first half of year

The landlord said: “Repairs costs remain a significant challenge. Since April we have seen sustained demand for responsive repairs, and we will be closely assessing the impact of Awaab’s Law on operating resources.”

The trading update said Karbon’s gearing stood at 37.6% at the end of the period, compared to 35% last year, while its interest cover was 162.6%, down from 199%.

Karbon said its “financial position remains strong”, pointing to new facilities agreed within 2025-26 totalling £189m.

The update also highlighted Karbon’s work to set up a new subsidiary – named Graphite Living – which it is in the process of registering as a for-profit registered provider.

Scott Martin, the landlord’s executive director of resources, said: “We are pleased to publish our half-year results up to September 2025.

“Against a financially challenging backdrop, and increasing regulatory and legislative change, we’ve seen positive performance across the group during the first six months of the year.”