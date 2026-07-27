North East mayor sets goal to deliver 15,000 affordable homes over next decade

Last week, Ms McGuinness unveiled her Plan for Homes, which has been approved by the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority’s cabinet and is backed by £143m of central government funding.

The plan sets out goals to deliver 15,000 affordable homes over the next decade, improve existing housing stock via retrofit schemes, and embed a regional approach to homelessness prevention.

Under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), Ms McGuinness was allocated £1.1bn for the North East region as part of a move to give metro mayors more influence over housing delivery in their areas.

The mayor also plans to use £143m of funding from the National Housing Delivery Fund (NHDF) to unlock over 4,600 homes by 2030.