North East mayor sets goal to deliver 15,000 affordable homes over next decade

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North East mayor Kim McGuinness has set out a plan to deliver 15,000 social and affordable homes across the region over the next 10 years.
Last week, Ms McGuinness unveiled her Plan for Homes, which has been approved by the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority’s cabinet and is backed by £143m of central government funding.
The plan sets out goals to deliver 15,000 affordable homes over the next decade, improve existing housing stock via retrofit schemes, and embed a regional approach to homelessness prevention.
Under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), Ms McGuinness was allocated £1.1bn for the North East region as part of a move to give metro mayors more influence over housing delivery in their areas.
The mayor also plans to use £143m of funding from the National Housing Delivery Fund (NHDF) to unlock over 4,600 homes by 2030.
This funding will be used to “overcome barriers that stop homes being built, including abnormal costs, infrastructure constraints, land remediation and viability challenges”, the plan said.
According to the plan, the North East region needs to be building over 8,300 homes per year, which is 40% higher than recent delivery levels.
The plan also highlights increasing demand for homelessness services, which has risen 27% over the past five years.
Ms McGuinness said she will work with Homes England under the region’s strategic place partnership to identify and unlock priority sites that “unlock housing growth where it is needed”.
She emphasised the importance of partnership working, stating that housing associations and local authorities “are the anchor institutions within our communities that employ our residents, invest in new housing and existing homes and support our growth ambitions”.
The mayor also said Homes England’s National Housing Bank will allow the region to combine devolved grant funding with equity, finance and private capital in order to accelerate delivery.
Delivery of housing under the SAHP will be shaped by the authority’s affordable homes working group over the next decade, the plan said.
It will also look to create sustainable places and support long-term growth, the mayor said, by aligning infrastructure, jobs and regeneration.
The plan set out an intention to deliver 3,000 contracted homes through the £66.8m North East Brownfield Housing Fund.
Ms McGuinness said: “A safe, secure and affordable home should be within reach for everyone and my Plan for Homes is how we’ll make that happen.
“We’re sorting out the housing crisis by delivering more social and affordable homes, getting cracking with stalled developments and working region-wide to tackle homelessness.”
John Johnston, Bernicia chief executive and chair of the North East Housing Partnership, welcomed the mayor’s plan and her ambition for the region.
He said: “As a partnership, we understand the importance of a safe, secure and affordable home and the difference it can make to people’s lives, as well as the role housing can play in supporting economic growth.
“The plan not only sets out the scale of the challenges we face as a region but also offers a range of solutions, including investment in brownfield regeneration, shaping the funding for social and affordable homes and delivering investment in construction skills.
“We are looking forward to working closely with the mayor, local authorities, Homes England and partners to deliver against the plan and ensure housing supports thriving, sustainable communities across our region.”
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Taking place on 24-25 November at Excel London, HOMES UK brings together the people responsible for delivering, improving and managing homes across the UK.
From planning and development to building safety, asset management, retrofit, maintenance and operational performance, this event connects the entire housing ecosystem in one place.
Explore how we can create safer, warmer, more sustainable homes and deliver better outcomes for residents and communities.
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