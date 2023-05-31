North Herts landlord agrees £125m funding deal with major bank

Housing association Settle, which manages more than 10,000 properties in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and South Cambridgeshire, has extended its existing revolving credit facility (RCF) with Santander UK for a further five years.

The funding will be used to build new affordable housing and to invest in its existing stock, the association said.

The deal includes a simplified covenant structure within the agreement, enabling “further capacity for Settle to invest in existing and new homes”.