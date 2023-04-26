North London ALMO sees 10% rise in tenants in rent arrears

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The housing management arm of a north London council has blamed residents “taking advantage” of the eviction ban put in place during the pandemic as it sees a 10% rise in the number of residents in rent arrears.
Barnet Council’s ALMO Barnet Homes made the claim in its latest accounts, published late last month, for the year end 31 March 2022.
The number of tenants in arrears has risen year-on-year from 2,964 to 3,334, at the same time the average amount owed has fallen around £40 to £693.
Its accounts also showed that while the average figures are falling, the number of residents with more than seven weeks’ debt continues to increase.
“The ban on evictions for most of the previous year and some of the current year has meant that some residents are taking advantage of this,” the accounts stated.
Barnet Homes explained that the inability to begin court action or eviction proceedings to “compel them to work with us” is contributing to higher overall levels of debt.
Although it acknowledged that eviction is always a “last resort”.
The landlord was created by Barnet Council in 2004 and became an ALMO in 2012. It manages 15,000 council homes.
The eviction ban was introduced by the government in March 2020, as the first national lockdown was imposed, and was lifted on 31 May 2021.
As the ban was lifted, the National Housing Federation (NHF) made a pledge on behalf of housing association members not to evict tenants “if they work with landlords to fix arrears”.
This pledge would not have applied to an ALMO, which are not represented by the NHF.
Barnet Homes’ accounts showed that the last financial year was the first time in four years that 100% of gas servicing checks were completed, citing “residents who were shielding under government advice”.
The actual figure was not disclosed.
At the same time, responsive repairs satisfaction fell from 82.4% to 80.7% against a target of 88%. First-time-fix repairs were also below target at 78.8%.
For fire safety risk assessments, the landlord completed 99.4% on time – up more than 6% on the year previous. In total, £16m was spent on fire safety improvements. Tenant satisfaction increased slightly to 71.7%.
Barnet Council told Inside Housing: “Some resident safety-related indicators around fire risk assessments were slightly below target as a consequence of the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but significant work is being carried out to achieve their 100% target.”
Like most landlords, Barnet Homes’ accounts showed it is struggling with inflationary pressures and risks around development, construction costs and managing a debt facility.
Its financials revealed that total revenue remained broadly the same at £71m, alongside an investment in its homes of £55.9m. However, it ended the year with a deficit of £2.2m due to pension costs.
Barnet Homes explained further in a statement: “A small number of residents with the highest levels of arrears did not engage with us and were unable to reduce their debts during the pandemic.
“In normal circumstances, we would expect the possibility of court action and eviction to compel them to work with us so we could take earlier action to support them. Without that sanction, we carried higher levels of overall debt at the end of the year than we normally might expect.
“We are totally committed to sustaining tenancies through work, training and financial support, and our rent arrears as a percentage of the debit was 4.12% – lower than the target amount of 4.6% in 2021-22. The support we have provided residents has also contributed to the reduction of the average tenant’s arrears compared to the previous year.”
The landlord also pointed out that 73% of its performance indicators rank above average compared to its peers.
Inside Housing reported in March that the dead bodies of a mother and daughter were found in a Barnet Homes property in November, around seven months after neighbours last reported seeing them alive.
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