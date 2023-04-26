North London ALMO sees 10% rise in tenants in rent arrears

Barnet Council’s ALMO Barnet Homes made the claim in its latest accounts, published late last month, for the year end 31 March 2022.

The number of tenants in arrears has risen year-on-year from 2,964 to 3,334, at the same time the average amount owed has fallen around £40 to £693.

Its accounts also showed that while the average figures are falling, the number of residents with more than seven weeks’ debt continues to increase.

“The ban on evictions for most of the previous year and some of the current year has meant that some residents are taking advantage of this,” the accounts stated.

Barnet Homes explained that the inability to begin court action or eviction proceedings to “compel them to work with us” is contributing to higher overall levels of debt.

Although it acknowledged that eviction is always a “last resort”.

The landlord was created by Barnet Council in 2004 and became an ALMO in 2012. It manages 15,000 council homes.

The eviction ban was introduced by the government in March 2020, as the first national lockdown was imposed, and was lifted on 31 May 2021.