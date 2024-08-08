North London housing association in stock transfer talks with Hertfordshire landlord

Hendon Christian Housing Association (HCHA) is hoping to transfer its 140-home stock to Watford Community Housing, citing increased regulatory and financial pressures.

The small landlord, which was founded by a vicar’s wife in the 1960s, said the proposed transfer would ensure “ongoing provision of good-quality homes and services” for residents.

If the proposal is approved by both boards, Watford Community Housing would be responsible for maintaining HCHA’s homes and providing services to the residents.