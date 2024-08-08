North London housing association in stock transfer talks with Hertfordshire landlord

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A small north London housing association is in talks to transfer its stock to a Hertfordshire landlord.
Hendon Christian Housing Association (HCHA) is hoping to transfer its 140-home stock to Watford Community Housing, citing increased regulatory and financial pressures.
The small landlord, which was founded by a vicar’s wife in the 1960s, said the proposed transfer would ensure “ongoing provision of good-quality homes and services” for residents.
If the proposal is approved by both boards, Watford Community Housing would be responsible for maintaining HCHA’s homes and providing services to the residents.
HCHA has opened a consultation with its tenants on the stock-transfer plans which will last until 16 September.
The housing association has 140 homes for social rent in Colindale, Hendon and Mill Hill. This includes 31 properties acquired in 2012 through a merger with Star Housing, which provided accommodation for partially sighted residents in Barnet and Acton.
Watford Community Housing was formed in 2007, and currently owns 6,800 homes across south west Hertfordshire and north west London. It has G1, V1 and C1 governance, viability and consumer ratings from the Regulator of Social Housing.
It operates a ‘gateway’ model, offering tenants the opportunity to become board members. If the transfer goes ahead, all tenants of HCHA will be eligible to become members of Watford Community Housing.
Consultants Campbell Tickell helped the HCHA board find a suitable partner for the transfer.
Mary Gibbons, chair of HCHA, said: “Our top priority is ensuring that residents have well-maintained homes and good-quality services and support.
“In light of increasing regulatory and financial pressures on housing associations, we believe that the best way to achieve this is by transferring our homes to a larger landlord with the resources to deliver more for our residents.
“After a detailed selection process, we have identified Watford Community Housing as our preferred partner, because we believe they can offer the services and improvements that our residents have told us they would like to see,” she added.
Tina Barnard, chief executive of Watford Community Housing, said: “We’re pleased to have been chosen as the preferred partner for this transfer and would welcome the opportunity to help ensure that HCHA residents have access to excellent services.
“We’re proud to have a strong track record of delivering for our customers and communities, and together we would be able to invest more in residents’ homes and provide the services and support they need.”
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