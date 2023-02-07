North Wales landlord targets 900 new homes with £40m loan

Adra Housing, a 7,000-home landlord, will use the funding from Lloyds Bank to build more homes and improve the energy efficiency of its existing portfolio.

Over the next five years, Adra aims to use the funding to ensure 90% of its new-build homes have the highest energy-efficiency rating (energy performance certificate band A) and retrofit more than 450 of its properties to improve their efficiency by a minimum of 8%.

It will also support more than 350 residents into employment through apprenticeships or work placements.