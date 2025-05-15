North West association appoints interim chief executive

Wirral-based @MagentaLive has announced the appointment of an interim chief executive #UKhousing

Mr Lomas joined 13,000-home Magenta as executive director and spent just over a year in that role before becoming chief operating officer in June 2024.

This comes after previous chief executive Debi Marriott-Lavery resigned earlier this year to join an Australian social landlord . She had joined Magenta from Places for People in 2022.

Andy Lomas, who has been at Magenta since April 2023, will step into the role on 5 June. He called the appointment “an honour”.

Like Ms Marriott-Lavery, he is a Places for People alumni, having spent just under six years at the giant landlord between 2017 and 2023. There he worked as head of customer operations for two years before assuming the role of managing director.

Mr Lomas’ career in housing spans more than 30 years. He first joined Your Housing Group in 1994, then moved to Plus Dane Housing in 2002. He was there for 13 years, first as community support manager then rose the ranks to become neighbourhood director.

A statement from Magenta praised Mr Lomas’ “invaluable contributions”, including helping to shape its corporate strategy and his commitment to enhancing customer connections, in positioning the organisation for ongoing success.

In January, Magenta retained its G1 grade for governance from the English regulator.

This year is the association’s 20th anniversary after being formed in 2005 from a stock transfer.