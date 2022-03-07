North West-based housing association appoints new chair

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Your Housing Group has appointed Richard Groome to replace the current chair, who has been in the role for four years.
Mr Groome will replace Kathy Doran on 31 March. Ms Doran will be retiring after spending nine years on the association’s board in addition to her role as chair.
The 28,000-home landlord said Mr Groome was appointed after a thorough recruitment process which included external candidates.
He has served on Your Housing Group’s board for five years, most recently as deputy chair.
His previous experience includes more than five years as regional operations director at infrastructure investor and developer John Laing, and over two and a half years as chief executive of Manchester, Salford and Trafford NHS Local Improvement Finance Trust.
Mr Groome said: “I am looking forward to the various challenges and opportunities that are ahead as we (the board) continue to play our role in Your Housing Group’s journey to achieve their vision. I am taking over as chair at an interesting time with an important sustainability agenda ahead for the group.”
He will be supported in his new role by Darrell Mercer, who has been appointed deputy chair after he joined the association’s board in January 2021.
Mr Mercer is currently the chief executive of A2Dominion, but he announced in October that he will be retiring in August after 34 years in the role.
Brian Cronin, chief executive of Your Housing Group, said: “Our board plays a vital role in how we operate as an organisation. We’re delighted to welcome Richard as chair, we have no doubt that he will continue to champion our vision to create more places for people to thrive and to be recognised as a sector leading landlord.
“We also want to thank Kathy for her contribution and commitment over the past nine years. During her time on the board, Kathy has fully supported our vision and we can’t thank her enough.”
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