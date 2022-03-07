North West-based housing association appoints new chair

Mr Groome will replace Kathy Doran on 31 March. Ms Doran will be retiring after spending nine years on the association’s board in addition to her role as chair.

The 28,000-home landlord said Mr Groome was appointed after a thorough recruitment process which included external candidates.

He has served on Your Housing Group’s board for five years, most recently as deputy chair.

His previous experience includes more than five years as regional operations director at infrastructure investor and developer John Laing, and over two and a half years as chief executive of Manchester, Salford and Trafford NHS Local Improvement Finance Trust.