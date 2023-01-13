North West-based landlord appoints new chair

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A 29,000-home North West-based association has announced the appointment of a new chair.
Mike Gaskell has been appointed as group chair at Your Housing Group (YHG) and will start his new position in April, following a handover period.
He will take over from current chair Richard Groome, who is retiring from the board following the completion of two full terms in office.
In a release, YHG said that Mr Gaskell “will bring extensive experience of both the housing sector and senior leadership roles to the North West-based housing provider”.
Having qualified as a solicitor in 1980, Mr Gaskell became managing partner of Trowers & Hamlins’ Manchester office, where he specialised in corporate, governance and regulatory work for housing associations.
More recently, he has served as chair of the Leeds & Yorkshire Housing Association and as a board member at Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Wakefield and District Housing.
For his part, Mr Groome expressed his gratitude at holding a “key role in YHG’s significant development and successes over the past six years”.
He added that he was excited to see the landlord move forward under Mr Gaskell.
On his new role, Mr Gaskell said: “Richard has made a great contribution to the board of YHG, both as deputy and chair, and I look forward to steering the board forward through what will be a challenging and exciting period for YHG.”
Jacque Allen, chief executive of YHG, said: “Our board plays a vital role in how we operate as an organisation, and we’re delighted to welcome Mike’s leadership at an important time as the group works to meet the challenges both within the sector and the wider external environment.
“On behalf of the group, we also want to thank Richard for his valuable service to YHG over the past six years.”
In June last year, YHG was hit with a notice by the English regulator after it found the landlord had breached the Rent Standard.
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