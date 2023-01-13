North West-based landlord appoints new chair

Mike Gaskell has been appointed as group chair at Your Housing Group (YHG) and will start his new position in April, following a handover period.

He will take over from current chair Richard Groome, who is retiring from the board following the completion of two full terms in office.

In a release, YHG said that Mr Gaskell “will bring extensive experience of both the housing sector and senior leadership roles to the North West-based housing provider”.

Having qualified as a solicitor in 1980, Mr Gaskell became managing partner of Trowers & Hamlins’ Manchester office, where he specialised in corporate, governance and regulatory work for housing associations.