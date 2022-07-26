North West-based landlord secures £60m funding package to build new homes

The 7,500-home landlord finalised the deal with Scottish Widows, which will fund the delivery of the homes across Greater Manchester for social and affordable rent, as well as supported housing.

In addition to the development pipeline, some of the funding will go towards retrofitting existing homes to move them towards zero carbon.

Irwell Valley Homes said this would not only help lower its carbon footprint but also help minimise the cost of running the homes for residents.