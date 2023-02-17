North West-based provider appoints interim chief executive 

A housing association based in Bury has appointed an interim chief executive following her predecessor’s decision to retire at the end of last year.
Six Town Housing (STH) has appointed Cath Farrell to the role, who brings over 30 years of experience in the sector.
The landlord said she has joined at a pivotal time for the Bury-based provider that manages around 8,000 homes.
Six Town Housing is an arm’s-length management organisation (ALMO) that was set up in 2005 to manage the housing stock owned by Bury Council.
Ms Farrell’s appointment comes after Sharon McCambridge announced her retirement at the end of last year.
Ms Farrell has worked in a number of roles in her career, more than 27 years of which in local government. She has worked for Liverpool, Rochdale and Salford councils, in addition to seven years at First Choice Homes in Oldham, where she was chief executive from 2010 to 2017.
She said: “I am passionate about the housing sector and contributing to the local community. Over the years, I have worked with, and supported, many Greater Manchester (GM) housing providers and played a key part in building the combined authority and NHS GM partnership.
“Ensuring excellent services that deliver the best outcomes for customers is key and I very much hope my knowledge and passion for the sector will be of great benefit to Six Town Housing, and I look forward to working with the team.”
Ms Farrell will be working closely with Six Town Housing’s colleagues, board, residents and Bury Council.
Robin Lawler, chair of the board, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Cath as interim chief executive. She brings a wealth of experience, which will be invaluable to STH whilst the joint review of future management of Bury’s council-owned homes is undertaken.
“Cath and I have worked together as part of GM Housing Providers. I’d like to thank Sharon McCambridge for her commitment and dedication to STH and wish her well for her well-earned retirement.”
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