North West-based provider appoints interim chief executive 

Six Town Housing (STH) has appointed Cath Farrell to the role, who brings over 30 years of experience in the sector.

The landlord said she has joined at a pivotal time for the Bury-based provider that manages around 8,000 homes.

Six Town Housing is an arm’s-length management organisation (ALMO) that was set up in 2005 to manage the housing stock owned by Bury Council.

Ms Farrell’s appointment comes after Sharon McCambridge announced her retirement at the end of last year.