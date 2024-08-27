North West BME landlord appoints new chief executive

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A small Black and minority ethnic housing association in the North West has appointed a new chief executive.
Ulfat Hussain will start in the top role at Arawak Walton on 21 October this year.
The Manchester-based landlord, which owns and manages more than 1,200 homes, said Mr Hussain brings more than 24 years of housing and senior management experience.
He will be joining Arawak Walton from Manningham Housing Association in Bradford, where he is currently deputy chief executive.
Mr Hussain will replace Cym D’Souza, Arawak Walton’s longstanding chief executive, who retired in 2023 after 26 years at the housing association.
Ms D’Souza was appointed vice-chair of Manningham in March.
Mr Hussain previously held roles at a variety of housing associations across the North West, including Great Places Housing Group and Home Group, and he has also held a number of non-executive board member roles.
He currently sits on the board at Yorkshire-based 54North Homes.
Adrian Carridice-Davids, chair of Arawak Walton, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Ulfat as our new chief executive. He has a very impressive track record in housing at a senior leadership level.
“His passion for social housing and his customer and community focus align perfectly with our vision and values.
“I’m looking forward to him joining us in October and continuing the great work of Arawak Walton across Greater Manchester’s BME communities.”
Mr Hussain said: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to become Arawak Walton’s new chief executive, and I am very much looking forward to joining them in October and building on their strong foundations.
“I have always been aware of the great work the team at Arawak Walton has been doing, having watched from afar for a number of years.
“My first priority will be to meet with residents and visit our communities to understand more about the issues facing them today.
“Second, I want to empower our colleagues to ensure we are providing the best possible services we can for our customers. Together, we will continue to champion equality and inclusion within our homes and across our neighbourhoods.”
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