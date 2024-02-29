North West consortium marks 10,000 homes after £1bn investment

The Station Mews scheme was delivered by Liverpool-based consortium member Torus, and saw JV North pass the £1bn investment mark in partnership with Homes England.

Made up of North West-based housing associations and local authorities, the group’s development work has now seen 30,000 people receive new homes.

John Bowker, chair of JV North and executive director of operations at Stockport Homes, said: “The cost of living crisis and a growing ageing population means providing warm, efficient, high-quality affordable homes is more important than ever.

“JV North members can rightly feel a great sense of achievement at reaching such significant milestones – most importantly enabling 30,000 residents to have a place to proudly call home.