North West council appoints development partner for 500-home regeneration

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A council in the North West of England has appointed a development partner for a 500-home regeneration project.
Cheshire West and Chester Council will select Vinci UK Developments as its development partner this month, to deliver more than 400 new homes in Chester and more than 100 in Northwich.
The new homes will replace empty shops and buildings, mostly built in the 1960s, which are no longer fit for purpose.
The project forms part of the Chester Northgate Future Phases and Northwich Weaver Square schemes.
Both sites are considered key to the council’s ongoing programme of regeneration, working with the public and private sectors.
The Chester Northgate Future Phases scheme is part of the Chester One City Plan, which seeks to repurpose some buildings and demolish others.
The Northwich Weaver Square scheme is part of the Northwich Development Framework. This aims to attract new investment, and boost both retail and the evening economy in the area.
It will also relocate Northwich Market to the nearby Barons Quay shopping centre, which is expected to open in 2026.
Each submission was evaluated against criteria including quality and commercial and social value, providing a framework to ensure each bid addressed the council’s objectives.
These included a commitment to a positive long-term impact on the community, local economy and environment; experience of innovative ideas that help reduce carbons emissions while ensuring the scheme is sustainable; and the ability to deliver value for money for the council and its residents.
Nathan Pardoe, cabinet member for inclusive economy, regeneration and digital transformation at the council, said: “The next stage of the process will be the signing of a pre-development agreement for each scheme.
“Vinci and [developer] Ion will work with the Northwich and Chester communities to co-produce masterplans for the two sites, putting the aspirations of local residents at the centre of the new developments.”
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