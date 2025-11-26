North West council rated C3 with RSH after failings driven by PFI contract management

While health and safety compliance was reported at or around 100% in most areas, the council could not “evidence its assurance” around this.

The PFI partners submit reports on some compliance areas, but the RSH said these do not cover all expected areas, and there is a lack of consistent reporting on remedial actions.

There were also serious failings in the landlord’s engagement with tenants, with the council not assured that tenants’ views are being “consistently considered” by all of its managing partners.

Around two-thirds of tenants have some opportunities for influence, but for the remaining third, there have been “no meaningful opportunities in place” to influence their landlord for several years.

Engagement structures for these tenants were paused during the 2020 pandemic and the council has failed to ensure that these activities were reinstated or replaced since then.

The RSH believes the council had “worked constructively” with the regulator through this process and has demonstrated that it is willing to resolve the issues.

Elaine Taylor, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Oldham Council, said: “This is a serious judgement, and we fully accept the findings. Residents deserve a housing service where safety and accountability come first.

“Most of the issues relate to governance and oversight. The regulator recognises that we had already started making improvements, and we will now go further and faster.

“We are increasing staff capacity, strengthening our checks on safety information, and improving how we monitor the work carried out by our housing partners.

“We will produce an enhanced improvement plan, strengthen our governance arrangements, and work closely with tenants so they can shape the changes being made.

“Residents living in homes managed on our behalf will receive a direct update explaining what this means for them and how we will work with them in future to ensure better communication as their landlord.”

Kris Peach, chief operations officer at Housing 21, said: “Our team has managed more than 1,400 homes on behalf of Oldham Council for nearly 20 years.

“Residents report high levels of satisfaction with their homes and the services we provide as part of our contract with the council.

“We will continue to ensure all properties are well-maintained and comply with the relevant health and safety and compliance standards, and will work closely with the local authority to support it to meet its regulatory requirements in the management of the contract.”

Kate Dodsworth, chief of regulatory engagement at the RSH, said: “Social landlords need accurate, up-to-date data about tenants and their homes, to ensure homes are safe and services are good quality. We also expect landlords to engage with tenants, listen to what they say, and use their feedback to improve service outcomes.

“Senior councillors and officers must scrutinise the performance of delivery partners and the service they are providing, as the ultimate responsibility for meeting our standards rests with the landlord. This is a central pillar of our regulation, and we will continue to use our inspection programme and other tools to drive long-term improvements by landlords.”

Oldham Council agreed a £113m PFI deal in 2011 under a 25-year contract with the Inspiral Oldham Consortium, featuring Regenter, Wates Living Space and Great Places Housing Group.

In 2006, it signed a 30-year contract for 1,640 units of sheltered housing across Oldham with Oldham Retirement Housing Partnership, including Housing 21, Wates Construction and AIB Group.

Oldham Retirement Housing Partnership was approached for comment.