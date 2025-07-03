North West housing association appoints chief executive

Livv said Ms Marsh will work closely with Ms Hearne over the coming months to ensure a “seamless” transition.

Ms Marsh replaces Léann Hearne, who is stepping down after seven years at the helm.

The 13,000-home landlord has appointed Sharon Marsh in the role, who was previously executive director of customer insight at Livv.

The appointment “marks a significant milestone for the organisation as it continues to strengthen its regulatory and operational foundations”, it said.

The housing association said its board “unanimously” chose Ms Marsh for her “strategic clarity, regulatory expertise and proven leadership”.

Ms Marsh has held several senior leadership positions at Livv since 2012, including executive director of resources.

Philip Raw, chair of Livv, said: “Sharon’s leadership was instrumental in our most recent regulatory upgrade.

“Her grasp of both the operational and strategic challenges facing housing providers is exceptional. This appointment reflects our continued commitment to regulatory excellence, customer-focused service and long-term resilience in a rapidly evolving housing landscape.”

Livv is currently rated G1/V1 for governance and financial viability by the Regulator of Social Housing. It was upgraded to G2 in 2020 and G1 in 2022 after being deemed non-compliant in 2018.