North West housing association reshuffles leadership team

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Salford-based housing association Salix Homes has named a new chair of its board, at the same time as chief executive Sue Sutton announced her retirement.
Martin Warhurst, currently chief financial officer at Habinteg, will take on the role of chair. He replaces Jim Battle, who reaches the end of his term this month.
Mr Warhurst has been a board member at Salix since 2023, when he was appointed chair of the audit and risk committee.
“I’m honoured to be appointed as chair of the board at such a pivotal moment for Salix Homes, particularly as we prepare for the upcoming change in CEO [chief executive officer],” he said.
“Since first joining the board last year, I’ve seen first-hand that Salix Homes is an ambitious, well-run and forward-thinking organisation, and I’m eager to continue that momentum as we navigate the next chapter.”
Salix was recently awarded a C1 grading from the Regulator of Social Housing.
Ms Sutton joined Salix in 2008 on a three-month contract and has held several roles at the association. She took on the role of chief executive in 2021.
“After an incredible 25 years in the housing sector and having had the privilege of leading Salix Homes for the past few years, I’ve decided the time is right for me to retire,” Ms Sutton said.
“It’s been an honour to work with such a dedicated team that consistently goes above and beyond to deliver for our customers and communities.”
Ms Sutton also paid tribute to Mr Battle’s passion and commitment.
“As I prepare for my own retirement next year, I’m confident that with Martin Warhurst as the new chair of the board, Salix Homes is in safe hands and will continue to succeed,” she added.
Recruitment for the chief executive position will start in October.
“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, particularly in leading the way on building safety and customer engagement,” Mr Battle said.
New board member Jason Ridley has also been appointed as the chair of the audit and risk committee. Mr Ridley is currently director of finance and IT at Leeds Federated Housing Association.
Last month, Salix announced plans to invest more than £20m in making improvements to its existing stock across Salford over the next year.
The 8,000-home landlord will carry out improvement work on 1,366 homes in 2024-25.
This includes installing sprinkler systems in five more of its tower blocks, Salix said. This will mean 14 of its 20 tower blocks will have sprinklers, with the remaining blocks to follow.
The five tower blocks to get sprinkler systems over the next year are Floral Court and Cheshill Court in Broughton and Black Friar Court, Newbank Tower and Riverbank Tower in Greengate.
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