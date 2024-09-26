North West housing association reshuffles leadership team

Salford-based housing association Salix Homes has named a new chair of its board, at the same time as chief executive Sue Sutton announced her retirement #UKhousing

“I’m honoured to be appointed as chair of the board at such a pivotal moment for Salix Homes, particularly as we prepare for the upcoming change in CEO [chief executive officer],” he said.

Mr Warhurst has been a board member at Salix since 2023, when he was appointed chair of the audit and risk committee.

Martin Warhurst, currently chief financial officer at Habinteg, will take on the role of chair. He replaces Jim Battle, who reaches the end of his term this month.

“Since first joining the board last year, I’ve seen first-hand that Salix Homes is an ambitious, well-run and forward-thinking organisation, and I’m eager to continue that momentum as we navigate the next chapter.”

Salix was recently awarded a C1 grading from the Regulator of Social Housing.

Ms Sutton joined Salix in 2008 on a three-month contract and has held several roles at the association. She took on the role of chief executive in 2021.

“After an incredible 25 years in the housing sector and having had the privilege of leading Salix Homes for the past few years, I’ve decided the time is right for me to retire,” Ms Sutton said.

“It’s been an honour to work with such a dedicated team that consistently goes above and beyond to deliver for our customers and communities.”

Ms Sutton also paid tribute to Mr Battle’s passion and commitment.