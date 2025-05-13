North West landlord agrees £50m financing deal with Lloyds

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Manchester-based landlord Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV) has secured £50m in funding from Lloyds to expand its portfolio of affordable housing and retrofit its existing homes.
The financing is a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility and includes targets tied to delivering new affordable homes that reach Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band B or above.
If MSV meets these targets, it will receive a discount on the financing.
The 9,000-home landlord is aiming to make sure all its existing homes reach EPC C or above by 2030.
The financing marks its first deal with Lloyds, MSV said.
Steve Aggett, executive director of finance and business excellence at MSV, said: “This funding from Lloyds will enable us to continue in our mission of providing high-quality, affordable, much-needed homes in Greater Manchester and beyond, while meeting our sustainability goals.”
Melanie Russell, director of housing at Lloyds, said: “It’s been a pleasure to welcome Mosscare St Vincent’s Housing as a new client, and to support the team in its aims to expand and enhance its portfolio across the North West.
“Together with our charity partner, Crisis, we are calling for one million more social rental homes to be available over the next decade, and today’s announcement that more social housing will be created across Greater Manchester and beyond brings the UK one step closer towards that ambition.”
Lloyds said it has provided more than £18.5bn in financing to the sector since 2018 and worked with over 340 housing associations.
MSV was created in 2008 and owns social and affordable homes across Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire and West Yorkshire.
Charlie Norman, chief executive of MSV, was recently appointed chair of the Northern Housing Consortium, which represents housing associations and local government across the North of England.
In 2023, MSV and Great Places looked into merging but ultimately decided not to pursue a tie-up.
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