North West landlord agrees £60m loan with HSBC

North West landlord Plus Dane Housing has secured £60m of new funding in its first loan with HSBC UK #UKhousing

This is Plus Dane’s first loan with the bank, and the landlord said the funding will provide assurance that it can “maintain momentum investing in existing homes while also supporting growth targets”.

HSBC has become the strategic lender for the 13,500-home housing association following completion of a five-year £60m loan facility.

The association currently is aiming to deliver 730 new homes between 2024 and 2027, and as of March last year it had completed almost 70% of this target.

Scott Owen, head of treasury at Plus Dane, said: “Last year, our board challenged us to secure good value funding to deliver the 2025-26 business plan and maintain liquidity through to our next scheduled refinancing in April 2027.

“With the assistance from Centrus and the Devonshires’ legal team securing HSBC UK as a new strategic lender, with a five-year £60m loan facility at competitive rates ensures we are in a great position to deliver our future plans.