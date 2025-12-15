North West landlord announces replacement for retiring chief executive 

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Onward Homes has revealed who will replace Bronwen Rapley, who announced earlier this year she would retire after almost a decade in the top job.
Sandy Livingstone will take on the top job at the North West housing association on 1 February 2026. Ms Rapley revealed her intention to retire back in September.
Mr Livingstone joined Onward in 2017 as an executive director of property with responsibility for development, asset management, repairs and building safety.
Earlier this year, he was appointed as executive director of growth, with a focus on delivering the landlord’s plans to build 5,000 new homes.
He is also leading the organisation’s digital strategy, which Onward believes “will result in transformative changes in systems and processes through innovations in technology and a new housing management system”.
Mr Livingstone said: “I am privileged to step into the role of chief executive at Onward, building on the strong foundations that Bronwen has put in place over the last decade.
“Looking to the future, I have a clear vision and passion for making a difference in our communities by driving improvements in our services on behalf of our customers, investing in existing homes and building more quality affordable housing.
“I look forward to continuing to work with colleagues, partners and customers to enable us to deliver meaningful change and the vision set out in our corporate plan, The Onward Difference.”
He is a chartered surveyor with broad and extensive experience in housing, having started his career in the sector working for Glasgow Housing Association. Prior to joining Onward, he was a director in Savills’ housing consultancy division.
Tim Johnston, chair of Onward, said: “Sandy has a wealth of experience and has been instrumental in shaping the organisation that we are today.
“He is passionate about our customers and I know that under Sandy’s leadership we will continue to make a positive difference in the communities that we serve.”
When Ms Rapley announces her decision to retire, she said: “It has been a huge privilege to lead Onward over the last decade. The recent government settlement creates so much opportunity for our sector and so for me this is the right time to step back and hand over to a new leader.
“We now have a real chance to make inroads into the housing crisis by building new homes and continuing to invest in and build up our existing communities.
“I am so proud of my colleagues at Onward for their commitment to making a difference for the communities we serve.”
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