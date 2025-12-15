North West landlord announces replacement for retiring chief executive 

He is a chartered surveyor with broad and extensive experience in housing, having started his career in the sector working for Glasgow Housing Association. Prior to joining Onward, he was a director in Savills’ housing consultancy division.

Tim Johnston, chair of Onward, said: “Sandy has a wealth of experience and has been instrumental in shaping the organisation that we are today.

“He is passionate about our customers and I know that under Sandy’s leadership we will continue to make a positive difference in the communities that we serve.”

When Ms Rapley announces her decision to retire, she said: “It has been a huge privilege to lead Onward over the last decade. The recent government settlement creates so much opportunity for our sector and so for me this is the right time to step back and hand over to a new leader.

“We now have a real chance to make inroads into the housing crisis by building new homes and continuing to invest in and build up our existing communities.

“I am so proud of my colleagues at Onward for their commitment to making a difference for the communities we serve.”