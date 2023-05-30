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North West housing association Torus has appointed a former policy advisor to the government as its new board chair.
Mike Emmerich will formally take on the role at the 40,000-home landlord from 21 September, when its current chair Graham Burgess steps down at the 2023 annual general meeting.
Mr Emmerich’s previous roles include senior policy advisor on social and economic development in then-prime minister Tony Blair’s policy unit between 2000 and 2002 and policy advisor to HM Treasury from 1997 to 2000.
He is founding director of Metro Dynamics, a specialised consultancy for local authorities, and has worked on many major projects including the devolution deals in the West Midlands and the North East.
He has also spent significant time working with local authorities and combined authorities within the Liverpool and Greater Manchester city regions.
Torus described Mr Emmerich as an “entrepreneur” who “combines senior leadership experience across the public and private sectors with his extensive strategy and economics knowledge”.
Mr Emmerich said: “I am excited and honoured to be taking on this role at Torus particularly as the organisation is so well placed to make a positive impact on the communities in the North West.
“We are facing challenging times with the difficult economic environment and cost of living crisis, so it has never been more important for housing association boards to implement the right strategies to ensure they achieve their missions, while keeping their values.”
Steve Coffey, chief executive of Torus, said: “Our board plays a vital role in how we operate as an organisation, and we are delighted to welcome Mike’s leadership at a crucial time as the group works to meet the challenges both within the sector and the wider external environment.
“Mike brings a wealth of experience in delivering strategies for planning, housing, environment and innovation, and shares our deep commitment to the vital role that housing associations play in helping to grow stronger communities.
“We look forward to collaborating with him to support our customers, colleagues and the communities we serve.”
He praised Mr Burgess for his “valuable service” to Torus.
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