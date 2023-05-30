Mike Emmerich will formally take on the role at the 40,000-home landlord from 21 September, when its current chair Graham Burgess steps down at the 2023 annual general meeting.

Mr Emmerich’s previous roles include senior policy advisor on social and economic development in then-prime minister Tony Blair’s policy unit between 2000 and 2002 and policy advisor to HM Treasury from 1997 to 2000.

He is founding director of Metro Dynamics, a specialised consultancy for local authorities, and has worked on many major projects including the devolution deals in the West Midlands and the North East.