North West landlord appoints former Places for People director as new chief executive

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Wirral-based Magenta Living has appointed Places for People’s former affordable housing director as its new chief executive.
Debi Marriott-Lavery stepped down in August after eight years at Places for People.
She has now been hired by Magenta Living, a 13,000-home landlord and the biggest provider of social housing in Wirral. She will start in November, replacing Brian Simpson, the chief executive who left in January after 17 years at the housing association.
At Places for People, Ms Marriott-Lavery held a number of senior roles, most recently as the group’s executive director of affordable and supported housing. She previously spent four years as chief operating officer of Anchor Trust, the Oxford-based specialist provider.
“I’m really looking forward to joining the organisation at this exciting time, as Magenta continues to deliver its transformation programme, The Magenta Way, with the focus very much on continuing to provide excellent services to customers,” Ms Marriott-Levy said.
Ged Lucas, chair of Magenta Living’s board, added: “The board and I are really pleased to welcome Debi to Magenta Living.
“It is undoubtedly a challenging time for the housing sector, but I’m confident that Debi, working together with the board, the executive leadership team and colleagues, can make a real impact and deliver our future ambitious plans whilst ensuring our customers remain our top priority.”
Last month, the Regulator of Social Housing restored Magenta’s G1 grading for governance. It had been downgraded in 2018 and urged “to improve reporting on loan covenant compliance”.
In 2019, Magenta was hit with a regulatory notice after it breached the Home Standard by failing to address electrical safety issues.
Earlier this year, Magenta secured £137m in funding from NatWest to help deliver 1,000 new sustainable and affordable homes over the next five years.
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