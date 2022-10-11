North West landlord appoints former Places for People director as new chief executive

Debi Marriott-Lavery stepped down in August after eight years at Places for People.

She has now been hired by Magenta Living, a 13,000-home landlord and the biggest provider of social housing in Wirral. She will start in November, replacing Brian Simpson, the chief executive who left in January after 17 years at the housing association.

At Places for People, Ms Marriott-Lavery held a number of senior roles, most recently as the group’s executive director of affordable and supported housing. She previously spent four years as chief operating officer of Anchor Trust, the Oxford-based specialist provider.