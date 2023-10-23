North West landlord appoints interim finance director

Bronwen Rapley, chief executive of Onward, said: “Dani has been instrumental to the success of Onward since joining us in 2022, from maintaining our excellent credit rating, to ensuring we have the resources we need to invest in our homes and services at a challenging time for customers and our sector.

“Dani’s extensive knowledge and experience, and her familiarity with our business plan, will provide us with the stability and know-how to thrive in the years ahead.”

In September, Inside Housing reported how Onward returned to a profit of £16.9m in 2022-23, after reporting a loss of £21.8m in the previous year.