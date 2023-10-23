North West landlord appoints interim finance director

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A North West landlord has appointed an interim finance lead on a 12-month contract.
Onward Homes has named Danielle James as its interim executive director of finance, beginning in November.
Ms James, who is currently finance director at 35,000-home Onward, replaces Mike Gerrard, who left the housing association earlier this month to join fellow Manchester landlord Great Places.
She joined Onward in 2022 from housing association Riverside, where she was head of financial accounting.
Earlier in her career, Ms James spent seven years as finance director at Liverpool Airport and served seven years as chair of audit and risk at South Liverpool Homes.
Ms James has a first-class law degree and is qualified as both a chartered accountant and a chartered financial analyst.
Bronwen Rapley, chief executive of Onward, said: “Dani has been instrumental to the success of Onward since joining us in 2022, from maintaining our excellent credit rating, to ensuring we have the resources we need to invest in our homes and services at a challenging time for customers and our sector.
“Dani’s extensive knowledge and experience, and her familiarity with our business plan, will provide us with the stability and know-how to thrive in the years ahead.”
In September, Inside Housing reported how Onward returned to a profit of £16.9m in 2022-23, after reporting a loss of £21.8m in the previous year.
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