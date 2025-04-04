North West landlord appoints managing director to £120m-turnover in-house contractor

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North West housing association Torus has appointed John Barrow as managing director of HMS, its in-house contractor.
The 40,000-home landlord announced this week that Mr Barrow will step up from construction director at its wholly owned repairs, maintenance and construction company.
The Liverpool-based landlord said it had appointed Mr Barrow as managing director following a rigorous recruitment process in which over 100 people applied for the position.
HMS, which is wholly owned by Torus, has an annual turnover of more than £120m and employs close to 900 people.
Central to its work is generating profits for the Torus Foundation, a charity which provides tailored care and support on health, well-being, education, work, training and money matters to tenants.
Mr Barrow said: “I’ve worked in affordable housing for four decades, starting as a 16-year-old apprentice electrician with St Helens Council, so to be chosen as managing director of HMS is really special.
“HMS has a clear plan for the immediate future, which will see us focusing solely on repairing and maintaining Torus’s existing homes and helping build new properties to the highest standards.
“To do this, we will work in close partnership with Torus to make sure tenants’ often complex needs are met, so satisfaction levels are as high as possible.”
Cath Murray-Howard, chief operating officer of Torus, said: “We have been hugely impressed by John over many years in his senior director roles at HMS, and he was the outstanding candidate from a very strong field of applicants, including a high-quality shortlist.
“He has been an instrumental part of HMS’s growth and will now work closely with colleagues, our executive team and board to shape the next chapter of HMS’s story.”
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