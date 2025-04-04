North West landlord appoints managing director to £120m-turnover in-house contractor

“HMS has a clear plan for the immediate future, which will see us focusing solely on repairing and maintaining Torus’s existing homes and helping build new properties to the highest standards.

“To do this, we will work in close partnership with Torus to make sure tenants’ often complex needs are met, so satisfaction levels are as high as possible.”

Cath Murray-Howard, chief operating officer of Torus, said: “We have been hugely impressed by John over many years in his senior director roles at HMS, and he was the outstanding candidate from a very strong field of applicants, including a high-quality shortlist.

“He has been an instrumental part of HMS’s growth and will now work closely with colleagues, our executive team and board to shape the next chapter of HMS’s story.”