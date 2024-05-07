North West landlord appoints new chief executive

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A North West housing association has announced the appointment of a new chief executive following the incumbent’s retirement.
In July, John Bowker will take over the reins at Southway Housing Trust, which owns and manages around 6,000 homes.
He will replace Karen Mitchell, who is retiring from the housing association after 17 years.
Mr Bowker is currently executive director of operations at Stockport Homes and chair of JV North, a partnership between housing associations and local councils across the North West to help address the housing crisis.
South Manchester-based Southway said Mr Bowker brings 25 years’ experience of working in a variety of roles at several housing associations across the North West during his career.
Since starting with Stockport Homes in 2017, he has been responsible for the maintenance and investment of homes, new build developments, profit-for-purpose projects and neighbourhood services.
At Southway, Mr Bowker will lead on the the association’s new strategy, which focuses on community investment, quality landlord services, building new affordable homes and tenant engagement.
He said: “I grew up in Manchester and have a deep-rooted commitment to its communities, and I look forward to working with Southway and its tenants to set priorities for the years ahead to ensure the best possible services for customers and new homes that meet local needs.
“It is a real honour and privilege to take over this role from Karen, who has done so much to successfully lead the organisation from its inception through to the present day.”
Hazel Makinson, chair of the parent board at Southway, said: “John will be a great fit for Southway. He has a strong passion for social housing and working with tenants and communities, as well as an impressive track record of staff engagement.
“He is committed to the vision, values and objectives of Southway and will bring a lot of experience and new ideas to the Trust.”
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