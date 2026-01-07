North West landlord completes £215m refinancing exercise

The 19,000-home landlord said it has renegotiated loan covenants to “enhance long-term financial capacity” while also improving liquidity in the medium term.

ForHousing said the £215m refinancing exercise comprises £75m in revolving credit facilities and £140m in term debt facilities, increasing total borrowing at the housing association to £321m.

This will provide financial capacity for increased investment in existing homes, following an updated stock condition survey programme, as well the delivery of 1,100 new social rent homes over the next four years.