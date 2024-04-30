North West landlord gets green light for £59m scheme in Cheshire

Torus will invest £59m into the Viking Way development, as well as deliver 215 shared ownership homes and 21 for affordable rent.

Castle Green will also build 160 private homes.

Torus said it had previously built more than 450 affordable homes in Cheshire East and invested £76m.

It has partnered with Castle Green to build houses on other sites in the region, including developments in Crewe and Daresbury.