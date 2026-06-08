North West landlord loaned £25m by major bank as it targets EPC compliance by 2029

The South Cumbria-based 3,800-home association plans to build 250 homes in the North West and Yorkshire over the next three years, including regeneration, keyworker and supported schemes.

It will also use the cash to fund efficiency upgrades as it seeks to bring 100% of its stock up to at least an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C by 2029.

This is a year ahead of the deadline for the social housing sector.