North West landlord recruits customer experience director from council

The new director is passionate about creating positive change and driving innovation, and aims to leverage her expertise and experience to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Halton’s residents.

Debbie Trust-Dickinson, chief operating and transformation officer at Halton, said: “Lisa joins us at a pivotal and exciting time as we will soon embark on our next three-year corporate plan.

“Lisa has passion, commitment and a track record which will help us to deliver on our ambitions. I am confident that her expertise and enthusiasm will greatly benefit Halton Housing and our customers’ experience.”

In 2022, Halton appointed the executive director of operations at Muir Group as group chief executive.

Sam Scott stepped into the role following the retirement of Liz Haworth, who served for three years at the helm of the landlord.