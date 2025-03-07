North West landlord recruits customer experience director from council

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Halton Housing has taken on a new customer experience director from West Lancashire Borough Council.
Lisa Windle has taken on the position at the 7,000-home landlord after recently serving as the assistant director of customer and corporate services at the local authority.
Halton said she brings a wealth of experience from senior leadership roles in both private and public sector organisations where she led numerous transformation and change programmes.
With over 25 years of customer experience, Ms Windle is described as someone with “a proven track record of developing and implementing strategic plans that enhance customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and customer engagement”.
Ms Windle said: “I’m delighted to be joining an organisation whose purpose is improving people’s lives. Throughout my career, delivering services that meet customer expectations has always been my priority, designing and improving services to meet their needs.
“Communicating well with customers, helping them access and shape services and building strong relationships of trust, is key. I’m looking forward to enhancing and embedding an impactful customer experience strategy that keeps customers firmly at the heart of everything we do.”
The new director is passionate about creating positive change and driving innovation, and aims to leverage her expertise and experience to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Halton’s residents.
Debbie Trust-Dickinson, chief operating and transformation officer at Halton, said: “Lisa joins us at a pivotal and exciting time as we will soon embark on our next three-year corporate plan.
“Lisa has passion, commitment and a track record which will help us to deliver on our ambitions. I am confident that her expertise and enthusiasm will greatly benefit Halton Housing and our customers’ experience.”
In 2022, Halton appointed the executive director of operations at Muir Group as group chief executive.
Sam Scott stepped into the role following the retirement of Liz Haworth, who served for three years at the helm of the landlord.
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