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North West landlord reveals new permanent chief executive

News17.10.25by Stephen Delahunty

The Wirral’s largest social landlord has appointed a new chief executive officer.

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Andy Lomas
Andy Lomas takes on the top job on a permanent basis
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Andy Lomas will take on the top job at Magenta Living on a permanent basis after stepping into the role on an interim basis earlier this year.

Mr Lomas joined 13,000-home Magenta as executive director and spent just over a year in that role before becoming chief operating officer in June 2024.

In total, he has over 30 years of experience in the housing sector, including over a decade at director and managing director level.

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His appointment follows what the associations described as “a rigorous external recruitment process, with involvement from board members, colleagues and customers”. 

Mr Lomas said: “I’m proud to step into this role and continue working alongside our colleagues, partners, and board to deliver on our purpose – empowering people, opening doors and always doing the right thing.

“Together, we’ll keep shaping lives in lasting ways for our customers and communities across the Wirral and beyond.” 

Magenta said his appointment comes at a pivotal time, as landlords respond to new regulatory standards, including the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law.

His leadership will be “instrumental in delivering Magenta Living’s strategic plan, which focuses on transforming culture, improving customer experience and building communities”.

Ged Lucas, chair of Magenta’s board, said: “Andy has shown steady and thoughtful leadership since joining Magenta Living as chief operating officer. 

“He’s played a key role in helping us navigate change and stay focused on what matters most – our customers and communities. “The board is confident that Andy’s approach and understanding of our organisation will support Magenta Living’s direction and help us deliver on our ambitions.” 

Sean Yewdale, chair of Magenta’s customer and communities committee, said: “Customers were part of the recruitment process, and it was clear that Andy understands what matters to us. 

“He’s open, he listens and he acts on what he hears. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Andy to make sure customer voice is at the heart of everything Magenta Living does.”

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