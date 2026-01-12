A Greater Manchester-based landlord has secured a £110m refinancing deal with Santander to build more homes and improve its existing stock #UKhousing

Some of the funding has been earmarked to deliver 147 affordable and energy-efficient properties in Oldham town centre with Vistry Group.

First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) has agreed £15m in extra funding on top of the £95m lending it already has with the bank. The group plans to build at least 600 new affordable homes between now and 2028.

FCHO will also put the funds towards making its existing 11,500 homes more energy-efficient, so that all have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of at least C by 2030.

The refinancing package comprises £50m of revolving credit facilities over seven years and a £60m term loan over 10 years.

FCHO told Inside Housing the interest rate is “highly competitive” based on its credit risk profile and “sound financial position”.

Andy Ewart, executive director of corporate services, said the new agreement with Santander “reflects great confidence in FCHO’s robust plans for accelerating the supply of much-needed new homes”.