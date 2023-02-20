North West landlord secures £50m funding for new homes and retrofits

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Livv Housing Group has secured £50m to help build 1,700 homes through its first funding deal with NatWest.
The 13,000-home landlord is aiming to build the homes over the next five years and will also use the finance to retrofit properties to boost their energy performance certificate (EPC) rating.
The interest rate and the term length on the funding were not disclosed.
Knowsley-based Livv, which operates across the North West, returned to a G1 rating last April, after being hit with a non-compliant G3 rating in 2018 over fire safety failings. In the process, it underwent a restructuring and rebranding, having previously been Knowsley Housing Trust.
In its last full-year accounts, Livv said it planned to get all its homes to at least an EPC Band D by the end of this current financial year and EPC Band C before the end of the 2024-25 year.
It also unveiled a completions target of 300 homes a year.
Howard Roberts, Livv’s executive director of finance and property, said: “The package will enable us to not only build more new, affordable homes for local people, but also to fund investment work into existing homes to improve energy efficiency and EPC ratings, benefiting our existing customers.”
The deal follows a similar £40m package for neighbouring South Liverpool Homes, also from NatWest, announced last week.
In its last full year to March 2022, Livv’s surplus more than doubled to £23.7m, off a flat turnover of £65.9m, helped by a positive movement in fair value of financial instruments.
Martin Skinner, director of housing finance at NatWest, said: “Like Livv, NatWest is dedicated to supporting our customers, colleagues and communities, and it is fantastic to be able to come together on a new finance package that will help create more affordable and sustainable homes across the region, as well as supporting the people that live in them.”
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