North West landlord secures £50m funding for new homes and retrofits

Livv Housing Group has secured £50m to help build 1,700 homes through its first funding deal with NatWest #UKhousing

The interest rate and the term length on the funding were not disclosed.

The 13,000-home landlord is aiming to build the homes over the next five years and will also use the finance to retrofit properties to boost their energy performance certificate (EPC) rating.

In its last full-year accounts, Livv said it planned to get all its homes to at least an EPC Band D by the end of this current financial year and EPC Band C before the end of the 2024-25 year.

It also unveiled a completions target of 300 homes a year.

Howard Roberts, Livv’s executive director of finance and property, said: “The package will enable us to not only build more new, affordable homes for local people, but also to fund investment work into existing homes to improve energy efficiency and EPC ratings, benefiting our existing customers.”

The deal follows a similar £40m package for neighbouring South Liverpool Homes, also from NatWest, announced last week.