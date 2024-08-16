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Salix Homes has announced plans to invest more than £20m in making improvements to its existing stock across Salford over the next year.
The 8,000-home landlord will carry out improvement work on 1,366 homes in 2024-25.
This includes installing sprinkler systems in five more of its tower blocks, Salix said. This will mean 14 of its 20 tower blocks will have sprinklers, with the remaining blocks to follow.
The five tower blocks to get sprinkler systems over the next year are Floral Court and Cheshill Court in Broughton and Black Friar Court, Newbank Tower and Riverbank Tower in Greengate.
The improvement work also includes a £10m retrofit project in Grey Friar Court and White Friar Court in Greengate, partly funded by £4m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.
Salix said its contractor Casey had started work in both tower blocks, which will include external wall and roof insulation, new windows and ventilation, and the complete rendering of the façade and balconies.
An eco-friendly ground-source heating system will also be installed to improve the thermal efficiency of the building.
Other improvement work includes new kitchens, bathrooms, rewiring and heating systems in hundreds of homes.
Sue Sutton, chief executive of Salix, said: “This investment programme is one of our most ambitious yet, aimed at significantly enhancing our customers’ quality of life by creating safer, cleaner and greener homes and communities.
“Sustainability is a key priority for Salix Homes. Projects like the eco-transformation at Grey Friar Court and White Friar Court are pivotal in reducing our carbon footprint, tackling fuel poverty and supporting Salford’s journey towards a greener future.”
Earlier this week, the Regulator of Social Housing named Salix as one of the first housing associations to receive a C1 rating as part of its new consumer standards regime.
Salix was also awarded more than £600,000 from the Social Housing Quality Fund to tackle damp and mould in its homes last year.
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