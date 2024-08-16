Salix Homes has announced plans to invest more than £20m in making improvements to its existing stock across Salford over the next year #UKhousing

The five tower blocks to get sprinkler systems over the next year are Floral Court and Cheshill Court in Broughton and Black Friar Court, Newbank Tower and Riverbank Tower in Greengate.

This includes installing sprinkler systems in five more of its tower blocks, Salix said. This will mean 14 of its 20 tower blocks will have sprinklers, with the remaining blocks to follow.

The 8,000-home landlord will carry out improvement work on 1,366 homes in 2024-25.

The improvement work also includes a £10m retrofit project in Grey Friar Court and White Friar Court in Greengate, partly funded by £4m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

Salix said its contractor Casey had started work in both tower blocks, which will include external wall and roof insulation, new windows and ventilation, and the complete rendering of the façade and balconies.

An eco-friendly ground-source heating system will also be installed to improve the thermal efficiency of the building.

Other improvement work includes new kitchens, bathrooms, rewiring and heating systems in hundreds of homes.