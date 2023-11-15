In a market update, the 25,000-home association said it is on track for a pre-tax surplus of £28m in the year to the end of March 2024, which is short of its £31.7m target.

The Manchester-based landlord blamed “increased repairs and maintenance expenditure, which is largely due to the costs of surveying and remediating cases of damp, mould and condensation”.

It comes despite Great Places being named this month among 17 housing associations getting a share of a £15m government pot to tackle damp and mould. Great Places has been awarded £570,990 to work on 130 homes.

Landlords across the sector have been upping their spending on fixing damp and mould issues following the tragic case of Awaab Ishak, who died of exposure to mould in a housing association home.