North West landlords merge to help tackle ‘significant economic and cost of living challenges’

Arcon, which is based in North West England, owns and manages around 1,300 homes and joined the Bolton at Home Group as a subsidiary company in April 2019.

At the time, Bolton at Home said the takeover would give it new areas in which to develop.

Bolton at Home manages more than 18,000 homes across the area. It was originally an ALMO, wholly owned by Bolton Council, but in 2011 the group acquired its housing stock from the council and launched as a housing association.