North West landlords merge to help tackle ‘significant economic and cost of living challenges’

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Bolton at Home and Arcon Housing have announced they will merge to become one housing association, four years after Arcon joined the group as a subsidiary.
Arcon, which is based in North West England, owns and manages around 1,300 homes and joined the Bolton at Home Group as a subsidiary company in April 2019.
At the time, Bolton at Home said the takeover would give it new areas in which to develop.
Bolton at Home manages more than 18,000 homes across the area. It was originally an ALMO, wholly owned by Bolton Council, but in 2011 the group acquired its housing stock from the council and launched as a housing association.
The new merger proposal is subject to consultation with customers over the next few months.
The organisation will continue to be led by Noel Sharpe, group chief executive of Bolton at Home.
She took over the top job on 1 January this year, after around five years as its group deputy chief executive.
Ms Sharpe said: “Bolton at Home and Arcon have worked closely over the last four years and by bringing both organisations together, we feel we could do even more to meet our customers’ needs.”
She explained that the sector had changed a lot since Arcon joined the group in 2019.
“There are significant economic and cost of living challenges facing our communities and businesses, and we need to make sure we can keep doing our best for the people we serve,” Ms Sharpe said.
“Bringing Bolton at Home and Arcon together as one would provide us with a stronger base for the future.”
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