North West providers sign up to heating repair cost-saving scheme

North West housing associations Eden Housing Association (EHA) and Mitre Housing Association (MHA) have joined forces with Karbon Homes in a cost-sharing partnership.

It is hoped the scheme will provide high-quality, value for money services for EHA and MHA residents.

The new partnership will see Karbon Homes deliver heating servicing and heating responsive repairs to 1,200 EHA and MHA homes through its cost-sharing vehicle (CSV), Karbon Solutions.

This CSV will work to help reduce costs for the associations and benefit from the cost-sharing exemption on services by making VAT savings on labour.