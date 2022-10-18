North West providers sign up to heating repair cost-saving scheme

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A group of housing associations have joined forces to deliver more cost-effective repairs to heating services for residents.
North West housing associations Eden Housing Association (EHA) and Mitre Housing Association (MHA) have joined forces with Karbon Homes in a cost-sharing partnership.
It is hoped the scheme will provide high-quality, value for money services for EHA and MHA residents.
The new partnership will see Karbon Homes deliver heating servicing and heating responsive repairs to 1,200 EHA and MHA homes through its cost-sharing vehicle (CSV), Karbon Solutions.
This CSV will work to help reduce costs for the associations and benefit from the cost-sharing exemption on services by making VAT savings on labour.
Karbon Homes will also appoint additional heating engineers based in the North West to deliver the works as part of the new partnership.
Jonathan Fletcher, director of pre-tenancy and property services at Karbon Homes, said: “It’s great to be working alongside EHA and MHA to deliver key services to its residents across Cumbria.
“The cultural alignment of our organisations made this partnership a clear fit. With a strong, mutual understanding of the challenges our customers face, alongside a passion for delivering excellent customer service and a priority focus on keeping customers as safe and secure in their homes as possible, we hope the partnership will be a real success for all parties.”
Through the partnership, EHA and MHA will receive key customer-facing services at cost, making them competitive on price.
Jenny Everingham, director of operations at EHA, said: “We know how important gas servicing and repairs are to many of our tenants, and we are really looking forward to working in partnership with Karbon Homes to make sure our tenants receive a first-rate service.”
Inside Housing revealed in September that a subsidiary of Karbon Homes will merge with its neighbour to create a 3,000-home arm within the Karbon group.
York Housing Association and Leeds & Yorkshire Housing Association will join through a transfer of engagements to create a 3,000-home regional subsidiary of 30,000-home Karbon Homes.
The aim is for the merger to be completed by December 2022.
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