North Yorkshire council reveals 40% of its tenants are in rent arrears

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A North Yorkshire council has revealed that more than 40% of its tenants are in rent arrears as households struggle to cover soaring costs.
The City of York Council’s housing scrutiny committee was told last month how rent arrears cases had been “rising steadily” and had now reached a total debt figure of nearly £1.8m.
According to a report put before the committee, the number of tenants in rental debt climbed from 2,509 in April 2021 to 3,079 as of October 2022.
The council has around 7,500 rent accounts on its own council properties and an additional 280 it manages on behalf of housing association Thirteen Group.
The report said that while the council fought hard to avoid formal arrears actions, there are currently more than 500 cases in the legal system and four tenants had been evicted this year as a result of rent arrears.
Den Southall, head of housing services at City of York Council, told the meeting that tenants are facing a “perfect storm” of challenges.
He added: “There is an increase at all levels. The numbers of accounts in arrears have risen steadily.”
Mr Southall said that some tenants – such as those who fell behind with rents during the pandemic and have not engaged with the council’s housing teams – had seen their arrears “skyrocket”.
He added, however, that there had been a slight improvement since September’s figures and that the intensive work undertaken by the council meant there was “some encouragement within the overall picture”.
The report highlighted how many council tenants are “struggling” to cover all their costs and said that the situation is “unlikely to improve in the short term”.
It described how tenants are facing soaring bills due to the cost of living crisis, coming off the back of a decade of austerity and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report also outlined how rising energy costs are having a “significant impact” on the Housing Revenue Account budget, which has a deficit of £347,000.
In response to an enquiry by Inside Housing about how the council plans to deal with its arrears issue, Mr Southall said: “All registered social landlords are addressing unprecedented increases in tenant arrears which reflect the human cost of the pandemic and the spiralling cost of living.”
He pointed out that of the 40% of tenants who are in rent arrears, they owe 4.19% of the council’s annual housing rent income, which is slightly above the national median of 2.97%.
Meanwhile, the council’s eviction due to rent arrears rate was 0%, compared to the 0.04% national median for social housing.
Other factors affecting the arrears increase included increased staff turnover, pandemic-related financial support coming to an end, and the impact of a new housing IT system.
Mr Southall added: “We continue to closely monitor all rent arrears through performance data and action plans to reduce the amount owed, while supporting some of the city’s most financially vulnerable residents.”
York is far from alone in experiencing high rent arrears cases. According to local newspaper reports, Stoke-on-Trent City Council’s rent arrears debt has risen to £2.17m, up £214,000 on 2021.
Newcastle-based provider Karbon Homes, which operates around 30,000 homes, said that arrears rose to 3.58% in the year to the end of March 2022 – up from 3.28% the previous year.
In September, the Scottish Housing Regulator said the number of social tenants in rent arrears in Scotland is at its highest ever level.
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