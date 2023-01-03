North Yorkshire council reveals 40% of its tenants are in rent arrears

A North Yorkshire council has revealed that more than 40% of its tenants are in rent arrears as households struggle to cover soaring costs #UKhousing

The council has around 7,500 rent accounts on its own council properties and an additional 280 it manages on behalf of housing association Thirteen Group.

According to a report put before the committee, the number of tenants in rental debt climbed from 2,509 in April 2021 to 3,079 as of October 2022.

The City of York Council’s housing scrutiny committee was told last month how rent arrears cases had been “rising steadily” and had now reached a total debt figure of nearly £1.8m.

The report said that while the council fought hard to avoid formal arrears actions, there are currently more than 500 cases in the legal system and four tenants had been evicted this year as a result of rent arrears.

Den Southall, head of housing services at City of York Council, told the meeting that tenants are facing a “perfect storm” of challenges.

He added: “There is an increase at all levels. The numbers of accounts in arrears have risen steadily.”

Mr Southall said that some tenants – such as those who fell behind with rents during the pandemic and have not engaged with the council’s housing teams – had seen their arrears “skyrocket”.

He added, however, that there had been a slight improvement since September’s figures and that the intensive work undertaken by the council meant there was “some encouragement within the overall picture”.

The report highlighted how many council tenants are “struggling” to cover all their costs and said that the situation is “unlikely to improve in the short term”.

It described how tenants are facing soaring bills due to the cost of living crisis, coming off the back of a decade of austerity and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.