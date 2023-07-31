Northamptonshire-based landlord appoints new chair 

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Greatwell Homes has appointed chartered building surveyor Mike Kay as new chair of the housing association’s board.
The landlord said Mr Kay brings more than 45 years of experience in property management and development, with the past 28 years spent in the social housing sector.
He recently retired after eight years as chief executive of Northampton Partnership Homes, and has significant experience as a non-executive director, most recently as chair of the ACIS Group, the housing charity.
Mr Kay said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the role as chair of the board at Greatwell Homes.
“I am joining them halfway through their Live Greatwell corporate plan and I can already see how committed the team are on providing safe, secure and sustainable homes for people in and around North Northamptonshire – an area which I am already very familiar with.
“I can’t wait to get started and I am very much looking forward to working with the team at Greatwell.”
Jo Savage, chief executive of Greatwell Homes, said the landlord was very pleased Mr Kay had agreed to take on the role.
He will officially start in September. He replaces John Lewis, who has been on Greatwell Homes’ board for nine years, five of those as chair.
Ms Savage added: “Mike has a wealth of experience, both in the housing sector and in our local area. After working in Northamptonshire for almost 10 years, Mike already has extensive knowledge of the area we operate in and will be familiar with some of the challenges our communities face, as well as many of the local partners we work closely with.
“This knowledge will be invaluable in helping us to shape great communities and deliver services that work well for local people. We also look forward to working with him – along with the rest of our board, customers and colleagues – to shape what our corporate plan will look like from 2025 onwards to continue to support those living in our communities.”
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