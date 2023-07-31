Northamptonshire-based landlord appoints new chair 

The landlord said Mr Kay brings more than 45 years of experience in property management and development, with the past 28 years spent in the social housing sector.

He recently retired after eight years as chief executive of Northampton Partnership Homes, and has significant experience as a non-executive director, most recently as chair of the ACIS Group, the housing charity.

Mr Kay said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the role as chair of the board at Greatwell Homes.