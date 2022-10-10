Northern association secures £77m to deliver new homes and decarbonise stock

Yorkshire Housing said it will use the money it has secured from NatWest to help deliver its ambition to build up to 8,000 more homes by 2030.

The association, which manages 20,000 homes across 20 local authority areas, said it will also use the cash to accelerate its efforts to decarbonise its older stock.

Yorkshire said it is in the process of retrofitting properties with heat pumps, solar panels and other renewable energy technologies.

The landlord is aiming to become one of the UK’s first housing associations to entirely phase out gas central heating and hot water systems in its new build homes.

Its non-gas homes are expected to be built starting from the 2023-24 financial year.