Northern association secures £77m to deliver new homes and decarbonise stock

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A large Northern housing association has secured £77m in funding from from a major bank to support its plans to build thousands of new homes and decarbonise its existing stock.
Yorkshire Housing said it will use the money it has secured from NatWest to help deliver its ambition to build up to 8,000 more homes by 2030.
The association, which manages 20,000 homes across 20 local authority areas, said it will also use the cash to accelerate its efforts to decarbonise its older stock.
Yorkshire said it is in the process of retrofitting properties with heat pumps, solar panels and other renewable energy technologies.
The landlord is aiming to become one of the UK’s first housing associations to entirely phase out gas central heating and hot water systems in its new build homes.
Its non-gas homes are expected to be built starting from the 2023-24 financial year.
Andy Oldale, executive director of finance and governance at Yorkshire Housing, said: “In the midst of the current cost of living crisis, it’s more important than ever to provide affordable housing across Yorkshire.
“The funding from NatWest will allow us to build more homes, and will also enable us to improve the energy efficiency of some of our existing homes to make them cheaper to live in,” he added.
“At a time of rising energy prices, this is vital for our customers [and] we’re grateful to NatWest for sharing our vision to support the local community and create even more affordable housing across Yorkshire.”
Andrew Dexter, director of real estate finance at NatWest, said the bank was “dedicated to supporting our customers, colleagues and communities in Yorkshire”, and was pleased to be financing extra affordable and sustainable housing.
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