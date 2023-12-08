Northern chief executives among five new board members of industry body

Alan Smith, Bronwen Rapley and Matt Forrest, chief executives of Believe Housing, Onward and Thirteen Group, respectively, have joined the NHC’s board.

They are joined by Sharon Kemp, chief executive of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, and Warren Heppolette, chief officer for strategy and innovation at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care.

The NHC board meets quarterly to manage and set the strategic direction of the organisation. Directors are appointed from full-member organisations.