Northern chief executives among five new board members of industry body

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Three housing association chief executives are among five new board members of the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC).
Alan Smith, Bronwen Rapley and Matt Forrest, chief executives of Believe Housing, Onward and Thirteen Group, respectively, have joined the NHC’s board.
They are joined by Sharon Kemp, chief executive of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, and Warren Heppolette, chief officer for strategy and innovation at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care.
The NHC board meets quarterly to manage and set the strategic direction of the organisation. Directors are appointed from full-member organisations.
Mr Smith has been in the affordable housing sector since 2009 and worked in local government for 25 years before that. He started his current role as chief executive of Believe Housing in April 2023, where he is also an executive board member.
Ms Rapley is the chief executive of Onward Homes. Prior to her appointment in 2016, she led investigation and enforcement at the Regulator of Social Housing, and is currently deputy chair of the National Housing Federation.
Mr Forrest has lived and worked in the North East for nearly 30 years. A former teacher and chartered accountant, he has held several executive and senior roles. As chief executive of Teesside-based Thirteen Group, he brings experience from both social housing and the private sector.
Ms Kemp was appointed by government commissioners and Rotherham council in 2016 to lead improvements in children and young people’s services. She has worked in the public sector for over 20 years.
Since she became chief executive, Rotherham has made “huge progress” and remains committed to “continuous improvement”, the NHC said.
Mr Heppolette started his career in local government as a neighbourhood housing officer nearly 30 years ago, before moving into policy and strategy roles.
He joined the NHS in 2006 and has supported collaboration between the NHS, local government, public services and the voluntary community in Greater Manchester.
Paul Fiddaman, the current NHC chair and chief executive of Karbon Homes, was re-elected to the board and will continue to serve as chair.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the NHC, said: “All the new members bring different skills and experience to the table. It’s essential that the NHC’s board is representative of our member organisations and can help housing providers in the North work in partnership with other sectors, such as health, to support communities.
“These new board members join us at a crucial time. We’re fast approaching a general election, and we want housing and communities in the North to be high up on the agenda of the new government.
“We’ll also be starting work on our new corporate plan fairly soon, which will shape the direction of the NHC in 2025 and beyond.”
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