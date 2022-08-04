Northern consortium adds offsite housing firms to £560m framework

JV North – which is made up of 12 housing associations and local authorities covering Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire – has added the firms to the framework, which runs until 2025.

The approved companies are Goldman Sachs-backed TopHat, Seddon Construction, Adston UK, Claritas Group, Ideal Modular Homes, MultiBuild UK, PLP Construction and Casey.

It is the first time JV North has included firms offering modular options on a framework in its 15-year history.