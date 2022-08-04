Northern consortium adds offsite housing firms to £560m framework

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A consortium of social landlords in the North of England has added eight firms offering modular housing to a £560m framework.
JV North – which is made up of 12 housing associations and local authorities covering Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire – has added the firms to the framework, which runs until 2025.
The approved companies are Goldman Sachs-backed TopHat, Seddon Construction, Adston UK, Claritas Group, Ideal Modular Homes, MultiBuild UK, PLP Construction and Casey.
It is the first time JV North has included firms offering modular options on a framework in its 15-year history.
The consortium, which has had three previous frameworks, started the current one last August. Its members plan to build around 4,000 homes as part of the government’s current Affordable Homes Programme.
JV North includes Bury Council, Johnnie Johnson Housing, One Manchester, Peaks & Plains Housing Trust, Muir Group, Plus Dane Housing, Sovini, Stockport Homes, Torus, Trafford Housing Trust, Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group.
Wayne Gales, chair of JV North, said: “The housing crisis demands responsible home builders like our members to think differently and innovate wherever they can.
“If we can find new techniques that streamline the homebuilding process, the number of new homes will compound significantly when adopted on a large scale. The greater the volume, the more efficient MMC becomes.”
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