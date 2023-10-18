Northern construction framework worth £1.5bn opens for bids

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A construction framework worth £1.5bn is now open for bids from consultants and contractors interested in delivering mixed-use housing across the North of England.
Innovation Chain North’s (ICN) latest procurement framework will run for four years from 2024 to 2028. Suppliers will be able to secure contracts from ICN clients once accepted onto it.
The framework tender was founded in 2012 and is led by Great Places Housing Group.
The building contractor lots will include high-value and low-value bands, apartment specialists and construction services providing a wraparound to modern methods of construction technologies.
Consultant lots will include employers agent, structural engineer, building surveying, architectural services, principal designer, clerk of works, purchasers agent, health and safety advisor, planning consultancy, site investigation services, mechanical and electrical engineering, and retrofit consultants.
Nick Gornall, director of development at Great Places Housing Group, said: “We’re delighted to launch our latest iteration of the Innovation Chain North framework, which will enable us and other registered providers to deliver high-quality, affordable and sustainable homes across the North of England in full compliance with the public contract regulations.
“Great Places alone has ambitions to deliver over 5,000 new homes by 2028, and we can only achieve this with the support of a range of contractors and consultancy practices.
“We’ve designed this framework in collaboration with our existing client members and by listening to feedback from our current suppliers to ensure the new framework will deliver for everyone.
“The success of our previous frameworks is a testament to the strong collaboration and partnership that has been developed between Great Places and other registered providers, as well as our continuing commitment to innovation and value for money.
“We look forward to working with a diverse range of suppliers who share our vision and values, and who can help us meet the continuing demand for affordable homes across the North.”
The closing date for applications is 15 December 2023.
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