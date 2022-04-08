Northern housing association appoints new director of development

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Great Places Housing Group has promoted Nick Gornall to the role of director of development after he worked his way up through several roles at the landlord.
Mr Gornall joined the 24,000-home association in 2016 as a development manager before moving into his current position of head of development the following year.
As head of development he led on the delivery of more than 2,000 new homes through the previous iteration of the Affordable Homes Programme.
In a release, Great Places said that Mr Gornall had also been involved in a number of high-profile projects and bids, including a successful second strategic partnership bid with Homes England and Great Places’ Innovation Chain North procurement framework.
He will start his new role in June, when he will become responsible for overseeing the landlord’s affordable development teams and the delivery of the its development programme.
Mr Gornall said: “I’m really looking forward to taking on this new challenge and continuing playing a leading role in developing the team and helping Great Places realise its ambitious development plans.”
He will report to Helen Spencer, Great Places’ executive director of growth, who was appointed in February.
She said: “As head of development Nick has achieved some incredible things in the past five years, successfully overseeing the building of over 2,000 affordable homes as well as being hugely influential in the professional development of many colleagues within our award-winning team.
“This is an exciting time for our affordable development programme and Nick’s appointment is recognition of the key role he has played and will continue to play in helping Great Places realise its growth ambitions and our commitment to promote talent from within our organisation where appropriate.”
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