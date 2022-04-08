ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Northern housing association appoints new director of development

News08.04.22by Stephen Delahunty

Great Places Housing Group has promoted Nick Gornall to the role of director of development after he worked his way up through several roles at the landlord.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Nick Gornall has been promoted to director of development at Great Places
Nick Gornall has been promoted to director of development at Great Places
Sharelines
LinkedIn IH Nick Gornall has been promoted after around six years with 24,000-home Great Places #UKhousing

Mr Gornall joined the 24,000-home association in 2016 as a development manager before moving into his current position of head of development the following year.

As head of development he led on the delivery of more than 2,000 new homes through the previous iteration of the Affordable Homes Programme. 

In a release, Great Places said that Mr Gornall had also been involved in a number of high-profile projects and bids, including a successful second strategic partnership bid with Homes England and Great Places’ Innovation Chain North procurement framework.

Read more

Great Places increases surplus and turnoverGreat Places increases surplus and turnover
Great Places make new appointment to its executive teamGreat Places make new appointment to its executive team
Meet Matt Harrison, chief executive of Great Places Housing GroupMeet Matt Harrison, chief executive of Great Places Housing Group

He will start his new role in June, when he will become responsible for overseeing the landlord’s affordable development teams and the delivery of the its development programme.

Mr Gornall said: “I’m really looking forward to taking on this new challenge and continuing playing a leading role in developing the team and helping Great Places realise its ambitious development plans.”

He will report to Helen Spencer, Great Places’ executive director of growth, who was appointed in February.

She said: “As head of development Nick has achieved some incredible things in the past five years, successfully overseeing the building of over 2,000 affordable homes as well as being hugely influential in the professional development of many colleagues within our award-winning team.

“This is an exciting time for our affordable development programme and Nick’s appointment is recognition of the key role he has played and will continue to play in helping Great Places realise its growth ambitions and our commitment to promote talent from within our organisation where appropriate.”

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentFinanceHousing Association/RPNorth WestPeopleYorkshire and the Humber
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories