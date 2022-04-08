Northern housing association appoints new director of development

Mr Gornall joined the 24,000-home association in 2016 as a development manager before moving into his current position of head of development the following year.

As head of development he led on the delivery of more than 2,000 new homes through the previous iteration of the Affordable Homes Programme.

In a release, Great Places said that Mr Gornall had also been involved in a number of high-profile projects and bids, including a successful second strategic partnership bid with Homes England and Great Places’ Innovation Chain North procurement framework.