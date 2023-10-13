Northern housing association partners with modular house builder

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A large Northern housing association has agreed a partnership with a Goldman Sachs-backed modular house builder.
Together Housing, a 38,000-home landlord, will develop its first modular scheme with TopHat, a company that builds factory-made houses.
Under the deal, TopHat will build 41 homes in two phases on a site in Shadsworth, Blackburn. An initial 10 timber-framed homes will be delivered for the scheme’s first phase, with a further 31 scheduled as part of the second phase.
Together Housing has already secured planning permission for the site from Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.
TopHat is due to start installing the homes from March 2024, and all of the new homes are expected to have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band A.
The modular builder currently manufactures up to 800 homes a year from its 125,000 sq ft factory in Derby.
In August, it posted multimillion-pound losses for both its factory operations and development businesses, but said that delivery of its second factory in Corby would enable the company to become profitable “within the next three years”.
Unlike Ilke, its ill-fated modular competitor that went bust earlier this year – which used a land-led delivery model – TopHat only sells houses to third parties.
About a third of its output is bought by housing associations, another third by developers and the final third by build-to-rent providers.
Andrew Shepherd, managing director at TopHat, said: “TopHat’s strategic partnership with Together Housing will quickly ramp up the delivery of highly energy-efficient homes for members of society that are most exposed to the cost of living crisis.
“TopHat and Together Housing are kindred spirits, having both committed whole-heartedly to decarbonising housing and building high-quality homes. We look forward to delivering this initial scheme for the people of Blackburn.”
Caroline Grosvenor, group director for place-shaping at Together Housing, said: “Delivering high-quality new homes on our estates with minimal disruption to our residents is an essential element of our place-shaping programme.
“The progressive modular methods used by TopHat contribute to our ambition to deliver new homes with minimal carbon impact, providing renewable energy for the household, and lead the way in creating greener social housing.
“We are thrilled to see this partnership develop as we continue to invest in our local communities.”
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