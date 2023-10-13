Northern housing association partners with modular house builder

Together Housing has already secured planning permission for the site from Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

Under the deal, TopHat will build 41 homes in two phases on a site in Shadsworth, Blackburn. An initial 10 timber-framed homes will be delivered for the scheme’s first phase, with a further 31 scheduled as part of the second phase.

Together Housing, a 38,000-home landlord, will develop its first modular scheme with TopHat, a company that builds factory-made houses.

TopHat is due to start installing the homes from March 2024, and all of the new homes are expected to have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band A.

The modular builder currently manufactures up to 800 homes a year from its 125,000 sq ft factory in Derby.

In August, it posted multimillion-pound losses for both its factory operations and development businesses, but said that delivery of its second factory in Corby would enable the company to become profitable “within the next three years”.

Unlike Ilke, its ill-fated modular competitor that went bust earlier this year – which used a land-led delivery model – TopHat only sells houses to third parties.

About a third of its output is bought by housing associations, another third by developers and the final third by build-to-rent providers.