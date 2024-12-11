Northern Housing Consortium appoints new chair and board members

Mr Hepworth has more than 30 years of experience in social housing and has worked at Ongo since 2007, taking on the role of chief executive in 2018. While working for North Lincolnshire Council, he led the team responsible for consultation with tenants that resulted in the formation of North Lincolnshire Homes and the transfer of 10,000 homes from the council.

Ms Sharpe has been working in social housing in the North West at an executive level for over 20 years. She worked in London for 10 years before that. She has a keen interest in the relationship between health, well-being and good-quality homes, and is currently vice-chair of the Greater Manchester Housing Providers.

Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the NHC, said the appointments would support the organisation’s new corporate plan, which will launch in spring 2025.

She said: “We feel incredibly lucky to be able to appoint such an experienced and knowledgeable group of people, who bring with them many years of expertise from the housing, environmental sustainability and public sectors.

“They begin their new roles at an exciting time, as our new government continues to prioritise housing. Every board member’s expertise is valuable, as we support our member organisations to work in partnership with government to deliver real change for communities across the North.”

Ms Harrison added: “I’ve worked with Charlie for several years now and know she will bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm to the role of chair. I’d also like to thank Paul Fiddaman for his leadership and support over the past four years. I know we will continue to work with him closely.”

Ms Norman said: “The NHC is a unique organisation bringing together housing associations, local authorities and combined authorities from across the North. It’s a fantastic vehicle for sharing different perspectives, collaborating and learning from each other – that feels more important than ever.

“The NHC has been right to prioritise regeneration and green homes and jobs in the North, and there is an opportunity to increase our influence with the new government.

“Devolution in the North is growing, which is driving even more partnership working and will hopefully help target investment where it’s needed most.”