Northern Housing Consortium appoints new chair and board members

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The Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) has appointed a new chair from a Manchester-based landlord, as well as four new board members.
Charlie Norman, chief executive of Mosscare St Vincent’s Housing Group (MSV), has become chair of the NHC, which represents housing associations and local government across the North of England.
She replaces outgoing chair Paul Fiddaman, group chief executive of Karbon Homes.
Ms Norman previously held the position of vice-chair of the NHC and was a member of the board for five years.
She has worked in the housing sector for more than 30 years, both in the North West of England and in Vancouver, Canada.
She has a background in community and co-operative development, neighbourhood management, supported housing, and regeneration.
Ms Norman is also chair of the Greater Manchester Housing Providers.
Jane Everton, chair of Outward and a board member at Newlon Housing Trust, will step up to be vice-chair of the NHC. She joined the NHC board in 2022.
Ms Everton had a long career as a senior civil servant, including leading the social housing division at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. She was awarded a CBE for public service in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June 2015.
The NHC’s four new board members are: Rachael Dennis, chief executive of Incommunities; Tracy Gordon, lead officer for housing partnerships at the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority; Steve Hepworth, chief executive of Ongo Homes; and Noel Sharpe, group chief executive of Bolton at Home.
Ms Dennis has been chief executive of Incommunities since February 2021 and has more than 20 years of senior experience in housing. She has a background in strategic leadership, delivering change and business improvement, strategic finance and governance.
Ms Gordon brings almost 30 years’ experience in the public sector, covering environmental sustainability and housing. She joined Liverpool City Region Combined Authority in 2019 and has established several new build and retrofit housing programmes. She is currently overseeing the housing element of the authority’s net zero carbon plan and leading the North West Net Zero Hub.
Mr Hepworth has more than 30 years of experience in social housing and has worked at Ongo since 2007, taking on the role of chief executive in 2018. While working for North Lincolnshire Council, he led the team responsible for consultation with tenants that resulted in the formation of North Lincolnshire Homes and the transfer of 10,000 homes from the council.
Ms Sharpe has been working in social housing in the North West at an executive level for over 20 years. She worked in London for 10 years before that. She has a keen interest in the relationship between health, well-being and good-quality homes, and is currently vice-chair of the Greater Manchester Housing Providers.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the NHC, said the appointments would support the organisation’s new corporate plan, which will launch in spring 2025.
She said: “We feel incredibly lucky to be able to appoint such an experienced and knowledgeable group of people, who bring with them many years of expertise from the housing, environmental sustainability and public sectors.
“They begin their new roles at an exciting time, as our new government continues to prioritise housing. Every board member’s expertise is valuable, as we support our member organisations to work in partnership with government to deliver real change for communities across the North.”
Ms Harrison added: “I’ve worked with Charlie for several years now and know she will bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm to the role of chair. I’d also like to thank Paul Fiddaman for his leadership and support over the past four years. I know we will continue to work with him closely.”
Ms Norman said: “The NHC is a unique organisation bringing together housing associations, local authorities and combined authorities from across the North. It’s a fantastic vehicle for sharing different perspectives, collaborating and learning from each other – that feels more important than ever.
“The NHC has been right to prioritise regeneration and green homes and jobs in the North, and there is an opportunity to increase our influence with the new government.
“Devolution in the North is growing, which is driving even more partnership working and will hopefully help target investment where it’s needed most.”
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