Patrick Murray joined from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) this month.

Mr Murray previously worked on the Public Bodies Review of Homes England, working on housing policy areas such as the Affordable Homes Programme.

He has also worked for the Department of Health and Social Care and as head of affordable housing investment policy development at what was formerly known as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The NHC represents housing organisations in the North of England.