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The Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) has appointed a central government civil servant as its new executive director of policy and public affairs.
Patrick Murray joined from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) this month.
Mr Murray previously worked on the Public Bodies Review of Homes England, working on housing policy areas such as the Affordable Homes Programme.
He has also worked for the Department of Health and Social Care and as head of affordable housing investment policy development at what was formerly known as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
The NHC represents housing organisations in the North of England.
It said that Mr Murray has a broad range of leadership experience across the public and third sectors, adding that he joins at a “crucial time”, with a general election approaching and work on the organisation’s next corporate plan due to start soon.
Mr Murray said: “I’m delighted to join the fantastic team at the NHC. The consortium has a great track record of supporting members to collaborate and influence on key priorities such as developing ways to meet the net zero challenge and making sure housing is at the heart of the levelling up agenda.
“I’m keen to build upon and take forward this work. This year will likely see a critical general election for housing and the North.
“This presents an enormous opportunity for the housing sector, and the communities we exist to serve. I am determined we grasp that opportunity with both hands.”
Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the NHC, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Patrick. He brings a wealth of experience and ideas and seemed the perfect fit with our values.
“He’s committed to working with colleagues, members and stakeholders to make a positive difference. With a general election fast approaching, he’ll play a big part in making sure housing and communities in the North are high up on the agenda of the new government.”
In December, the NHC announced that three housing association chief executives are among five new board members.
Alan Smith, Bronwen Rapley and Matt Forrest, chief executives of Believe Housing, Onward and Thirteen Group respectively, joined the NHC’s board.
They were joined by Sharon Kemp, chief executive of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, and Warren Heppolette, chief officer for strategy and innovation at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care.
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