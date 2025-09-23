Northern Ireland Assembly member claims paramilitary group acts like ‘de facto, quasi, or crypto housing association’

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Assembly member Matthew O’Toole has claimed that a paramilitary group in Northern Ireland acts like a “de facto, quasi, or crypto housing association”.
Mr O’Toole, a member of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), made the comments as part of his concern about the strength of the Sentencing Bill.
The debate at Stormont focused on rising hate crime incidents in Northern Ireland over the summer, and part of it concerned the relationship between hate crimes and housing provision.
Mr O’Toole said: “We know that paramilitaries have played a part in a considerable number of the hate crimes that we have seen on the streets of Northern Ireland.
“We know that paramilitary hate crime is barely even recorded by the PSNI [Police Service of Northern Ireland] in this jurisdiction. We know that, in some places, including parts of north Belfast, the UDA [Ulster Defence Association, a paramilitary group], for example, sees itself as some kind of de facto, quasi, or crypto housing association.
“Those people arrogate to themselves the right to say who does and does not live in an area. Therefore, while we need to see hate crime legislation and more resources for the PSNI, we need to be grown up in this society about acknowledging the fact that paramilitaries continue to wield a pernicious and unacceptable power. They want to be able to say who lives in a community and who does not.”
His concern comes after senior leaders from across the sector in Northern Ireland came together in June to condemn rioting and attacks on people’s homes.
At the time, the joint statement read: “Access to adequate housing is a basic and fundamental human right. Everyone in society, regardless of ethnicity or race, has the right to peaceful and quiet enjoyment of their home and protection against forced eviction.
“The recent attacks on people’s homes, and on a temporary site providing refuge for those affected, is unjustified and must be condemned.
“Any service, statutory or voluntary, upholding this right through provision of invaluable housing support to people experiencing homelessness should never be subject to violence and intimidation.”
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive reported that around 50 households had received assistance when disorder broke out in Ballymena in June. This was in addition to around 14 families being provided with emergency accommodation.
During the debate yesterday, Mr O’Toole added: “People are entitled to have a view about migration, for example, and about housing, but you instantly nullify the legitimacy of any political complaint when you engage in violence.”
Sinéad McLaughlin, also of the SDLP, said: “Communities who have been failed by those who were elected to represent them – people who have no access to affordable housing, and have had years of economic decline and a feeling of being left behind – are easy targets to exploit.”
She called for less “finger pointing” from assembly members and an executive-wide approach that recognises the scale of the problem.
Ms McLaughlin added: “That is why our motion calls on the executive to combat all forms of hate crime – and we are talking about all executive ministers.
“It is not the responsibility of one department, it requires a collective response. The minister of health must tackle health inequalities, the minister for communities must tackle the housing crisis, the minister for the economy must go further and faster to tackle regional imbalance, and the minister of justice must urgently introduce hate crime legislation.”
Naomi Long, Alliance Party member and minister of justice, confirmed that the Sentencing Bill will be with the assembly by the end of the year.
There was also some debate about whether there was a need for a stand-alone Hate Crime Bill, a suggestion that was in the Alliance Party’s last manifesto.
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