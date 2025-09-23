Northern Ireland Assembly member claims paramilitary group acts like ‘de facto, quasi, or crypto housing association’

“Any service, statutory or voluntary, upholding this right through provision of invaluable housing support to people experiencing homelessness should never be subject to violence and intimidation.”

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive reported that around 50 households had received assistance when disorder broke out in Ballymena in June. This was in addition to around 14 families being provided with emergency accommodation.

During the debate yesterday, Mr O’Toole added: “People are entitled to have a view about migration, for example, and about housing, but you instantly nullify the legitimacy of any political complaint when you engage in violence.”

Sinéad McLaughlin, also of the SDLP, said: “Communities who have been failed by those who were elected to represent them – people who have no access to affordable housing, and have had years of economic decline and a feeling of being left behind – are easy targets to exploit.”

She called for less “finger pointing” from assembly members and an executive-wide approach that recognises the scale of the problem.

Ms McLaughlin added: “That is why our motion calls on the executive to combat all forms of hate crime – and we are talking about all executive ministers.

“It is not the responsibility of one department, it requires a collective response. The minister of health must tackle health inequalities, the minister for communities must tackle the housing crisis, the minister for the economy must go further and faster to tackle regional imbalance, and the minister of justice must urgently introduce hate crime legislation.”

Naomi Long, Alliance Party member and minister of justice, confirmed that the Sentencing Bill will be with the assembly by the end of the year.

There was also some debate about whether there was a need for a stand-alone Hate Crime Bill, a suggestion that was in the Alliance Party’s last manifesto.