Northern Ireland Budget Bill ‘welcome’ but concern over funding uncertainty remains

The Northern Ireland Budget Bill is “welcome” but uncertainty around long-term funding could impact social homes and net zero, housing associations have said #UKhousing

The bill has been fast-tracked as Northern Ireland has been without an executive since former first minister Paul Givan, from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), stepped down last February in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Housing was allocated nearly £432m across resources and capital. The majority of the net capital funding – £211m – went to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), which administers the Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP). It provides grant to housing associations to buy or build new properties.

The budget sets out spending allocated to Stormont’s nine departments, including £5.7bn for the Department for Communities (DfC), which is responsible for housing.

But the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) said that planning budgets year to year “cannot properly support major projects, such as social housing”.

The bill, which had its second reading in the House of Commons last week and was backed by MPs, will allow the government to pass a budget for Northern Ireland for this financial year in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland executive.

The post-Brexit deal means checks are required on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Sinn Féin made history in May after becoming the first Irish nationalist party to win the most votes in a Northern Ireland Assembly election.

But the DUP, which has held the post of first minister since 2007, said it is not prepared to re-enter a power-sharing executive until its concerns about the protocol are dealt with.

Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland Office minister, who introduced the second reading of the bill on 23 January, said he “once again” had a “strong sense of disappointment”.

He said: “Setting the budget was not an easy task. Northern Ireland departmental ministers were in post until 28 October, which meant we could take over only from that point.

“They had not been operating with confirmed spending limits and had not implemented plans to deal with their looming overspends.”

He said that Northern Ireland’s finances “did not happen overnight”, adding that “successive former executives also failed to put finances on a sustainable footing”.

“As a result, the government inherited a budget halfway through the year with an overspend of some £660m.

“That is unacceptable, and the unsustainability of Northern Ireland’s finances cannot continue,” Mr Baker said.

He said if an executive is not formed to agree a budget for 2023-24, Westminster will have to step in. He said this would be “tricky”.

“Without Northern Ireland executive ministers in place, it has not been possible to take the difficult political decisions necessary to balance the budget at this very late stage in the year, and that of course compounds the problem for next year.”