Northern Ireland communities minister vows to oppose Home Office deportation plans

In a statement, the Stormont minister said that she would vehemently oppose the new plans being implemented by the Home Office.

The measures allow the UK government to deport homeless non-nationals on the grounds of rough sleeping, even if they have previously been granted permission to stay.

Ms Hargey said: “The very few people sleeping rough here need our help to resolve their issues and move on with their lives, not face threats of deportation. Deporting them to an uncertain future in another country is no way to address rough sleeping, it is a failure to address rough sleeping.

“The decision to remove non-nationals for simply rough sleeping is an inhumane policy devoid of compassion and fairness. I will have no part in it. I have told the organisations that my department funds my view on this and I know I have their support on that.”