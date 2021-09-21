Northern Ireland communities minister vows to oppose Home Office deportation plans

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Northern Ireland’s communities minister has vowed to oppose the UK government’s “inhumane” deportation plans for rough sleepers.
In a statement, the Stormont minister said that she would vehemently oppose the new plans being implemented by the Home Office.
The measures allow the UK government to deport homeless non-nationals on the grounds of rough sleeping, even if they have previously been granted permission to stay.
Ms Hargey said: “The very few people sleeping rough here need our help to resolve their issues and move on with their lives, not face threats of deportation. Deporting them to an uncertain future in another country is no way to address rough sleeping, it is a failure to address rough sleeping.
“The decision to remove non-nationals for simply rough sleeping is an inhumane policy devoid of compassion and fairness. I will have no part in it. I have told the organisations that my department funds my view on this and I know I have their support on that.”
Post-Brexit changes to Home Office immigration rules, which came into force in January, make rough sleeping grounds for refusing or cancelling a person’s leave to remain in the UK.
In April, the government issued guidance which clarified that an individual’s leave to remain in the UK can be refused or cancelled only if “a person has repeatedly refused suitable offers of support and engaged in persistent anti-social behaviour”.
It said local authorities can refer individuals to the Immigration Enforcement National Command and Control Unit “because of their offending or anti-social behaviour and where the person has failed to co-operate with offer of support”.
But experts have warned that the rules could still prevent rough sleepers from seeking support because they fear being deported.
More than 100 councils and charities in England have pledged not to co-operate with the policy, as well as London mayor Sadiq Khan and his Greater Manchester counterpart Andy Burnham.
Ms Hargey added: “My department will continue to work closely with the Housing Executive to monitor how the Home Office policy affects those who are rough sleeping here.
“The Housing Executive and homeless providers will also continue to ensure that any person wherever possible who is rough sleeping is engaging with support services, because it is the right thing to do, and because now more so than ever, it will protect them from this ill-conceived and cruel policy.”
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Council for the Homeless, said: “We strongly oppose the introduction of this new rule on the part of the Home Office against highly vulnerable non-nationals who find themselves with no other option than sleeping on the street.
“The Home Office policy is fundamentally wrong. People who find themselves in this situation should be met with support and care, not deportation proceedings.
“I wrote to the minister for communities outlining our concerns around this policy and it is heartening to see her take a clear and strong stance against it.
“We will continue to work with homelessness service providers and statutory agencies to see how we can best support non-nationals who are rough sleeping. Compassion should guide our response as a society to this marginalised population.”
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