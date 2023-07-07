Northern Ireland councils exceed target planning application processing time by 93%

The annual Northern Ireland planning statistics bulletin, which covers the period between April 2022 and March 2023, revealed that average processing time for major applications was 57.8 weeks across all councils.

This amounts to an increase of eight weeks compared with the previous financial year, and exceeded the 30-week target by almost 28 weeks, or 93%.

No council met the 30-week target in 2022-23.

The number of planning applications received by councils dropped 18% to 11,217 compared with the previous year.